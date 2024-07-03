High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Short Interest Update

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the May 31st total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 824,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On High Tide

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HITI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in High Tide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. JW Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of High Tide by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 102,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 27,144 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of High Tide during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in High Tide in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HITI shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of High Tide in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of High Tide from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

High Tide Price Performance

NASDAQ HITI remained flat at $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. High Tide has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $171.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.46.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

