Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives $24.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 45.5% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HIW opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.27. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

