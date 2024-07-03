Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $844.98

Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 844.98 ($10.69) and traded as high as GBX 913.99 ($11.56). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 906 ($11.46), with a volume of 65,976 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Monday, May 20th.

The stock has a market cap of £809.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2,260.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 906.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 846.54.

In other news, insider Robert Watson sold 14,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 876 ($11.08), for a total value of £129,183.72 ($163,399.60). In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Patricia Dimond sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($10.97), for a total value of £19,386.12 ($24,520.77). Also, insider Robert Watson sold 14,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 876 ($11.08), for a total transaction of £129,183.72 ($163,399.60). Insiders have sold a total of 30,111 shares of company stock valued at $27,079,152 over the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

