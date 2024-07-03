Hiscox (LON:HSX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,128.35

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,128.35 ($14.27) and traded as high as GBX 1,174 ($14.85). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 1,134 ($14.34), with a volume of 528,029 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.13) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,230 ($15.56) to GBX 1,270 ($16.06) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.18) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,235 ($15.62).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HSX

Hiscox Stock Performance

Hiscox Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,153.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,128.69. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88. The company has a market cap of £3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 694.97, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.68.

(Get Free Report)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.