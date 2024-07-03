Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Short Interest Up 15.7% in June

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $12.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.42 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOPE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hope Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $44,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $44,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,868.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $38,338.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,294,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,744,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $9,960,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 764,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 315,935 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,977,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 220,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 180,458 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 773,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 170,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

