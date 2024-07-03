Horizen (ZEN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $46.65 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $7.91 or 0.00013131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $119.96 million and approximately $46.65 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00039849 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00033696 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,170,738 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.