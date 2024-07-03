Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Horizon Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ HBNC traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.54. 3,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $553.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $14.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.90 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBNC. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Horizon Bancorp

About Horizon Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.