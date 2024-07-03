Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Short Interest Update

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,240,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the May 31st total of 6,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,549.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,774,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 203.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 754,891 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,543,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the third quarter worth about $3,429,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,872,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,788. Hut 8 has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hut 8 will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUT shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

