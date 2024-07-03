IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Short Interest Update

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the May 31st total of 148,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

IBEX Stock Performance

Shares of IBEX stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $15.84. 26,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,457. IBEX has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter. IBEX had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Institutional Trading of IBEX

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 6.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 13.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 60.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 343,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 128,850 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 20.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 214,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 16.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 719,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IBEX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Get Our Latest Report on IBEX

IBEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.