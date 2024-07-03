IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Short Interest Update

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the May 31st total of 148,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
IBEX Stock Performance
Shares of IBEX stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $15.84. 26,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,457. IBEX has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74.
IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter. IBEX had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on IBEX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.
IBEX Company Profile
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
