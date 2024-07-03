IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Trading Down 0.7%

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 717,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 493,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICCM. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on IceCure Medical from $1.90 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Tuesday.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ICCM

IceCure Medical Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $33.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.39.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 444.30% and a negative return on equity of 101.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IceCure Medical Ltd will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.