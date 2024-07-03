ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Short Interest Update

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the May 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 511,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ICON Public Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ICLR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.01. 378,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,311. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $221.20 and a 52 week high of $344.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.08. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICLR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $363.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 17.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter valued at $1,021,000. Motco boosted its position in ICON Public by 1.5% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in ICON Public by 5.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

