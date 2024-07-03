iExec RLC Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $144.80 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Profile

RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

