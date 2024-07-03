IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Update

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IF Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,561 shares during the period. IF Bancorp makes up 2.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned 7.13% of IF Bancorp worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IF Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of IF Bancorp stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. The company has a market cap of $54.74 million, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.51. IF Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $18.51.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 4.52%.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

