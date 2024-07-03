IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 325 ($4.11) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.80% from the stock’s current price.
IG Design Group Price Performance
IGR stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 187 ($2.37). 459,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,557. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 196.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 153.84. The company has a market capitalization of £183.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -890.48 and a beta of 1.05. IG Design Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 240 ($3.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
IG Design Group Company Profile
