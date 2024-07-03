Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Short Interest Update

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the May 31st total of 5,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in Illumina by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Illumina by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.62.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.85. 606,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.99. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $195.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

