Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.75 and last traded at $35.48. 152,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 641,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on IMCR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.69.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Immunocore’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Immunocore by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 346,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,702,000 after acquiring an additional 45,010 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at $1,314,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the 4th quarter worth $4,450,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 4,817.1% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 976,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,684,000 after acquiring an additional 956,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Immunocore by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

