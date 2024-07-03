Immutable X Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $56.06 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, Immutable X has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a total market cap of $862.93 million and approximately $56.06 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00002514 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

