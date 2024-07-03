Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $446.23

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 446.23 ($5.64) and traded as low as GBX 375.34 ($4.75). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 384 ($4.86), with a volume of 175,057 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.85) target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Impax Asset Management Group Cuts Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 443.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 475.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market cap of £499.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1,296.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 9,333.33%.

In related news, insider Julia Bond acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £23,870 ($30,192.26). 19.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

