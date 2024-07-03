Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.54

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and traded as low as $1.27. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 21,438 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Contract Drilling in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 4.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.23. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $46.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CastleKnight Management LP increased its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 540,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 190,679 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 439,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 79,029 shares during the period. 29.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

