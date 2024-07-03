Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Short Interest Down 10.3% in June

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,400 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the May 31st total of 844,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Independent Bank by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Independent Bank by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,548. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Independent Bank has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $167.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.02%.

INDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

