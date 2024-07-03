indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) COO Sells $10,598.77 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) COO Michael Wittmann sold 1,729 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $10,598.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,394.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Wittmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Michael Wittmann sold 1,622 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $10,056.40.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Michael Wittmann sold 1,561 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $9,834.30.

On Monday, April 22nd, Michael Wittmann sold 1,832 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $9,508.08.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDI remained flat at $6.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 632,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,362. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.22. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1,743.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INDI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

