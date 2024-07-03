Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $5.40 to $6.65. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 995,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 3,402,181 shares.The stock last traded at $6.07 and had previously closed at $6.09.

INFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $306.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.73 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. Analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

