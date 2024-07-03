Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Shares Sold by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,363 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November accounts for approximately 7.4% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.35% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $33,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNOV. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 68,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 674,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,313,000 after purchasing an additional 70,305 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $1,680,000.

Shares of PNOV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.35. 19,477 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $737.91 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

