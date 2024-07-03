Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC) Shares Sold by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December accounts for approximately 0.9% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.39% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:UDEC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.37. 1,238 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

