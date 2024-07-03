Insider Buying: RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Purchases 26,000 Shares of Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $208,780.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,150,152 shares in the company, valued at $25,295,720.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RE/MAX Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:RMAX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.08. 54,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,514. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a market cap of $147.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.14 million. RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 50.09% and a negative net margin of 22.51%. Equities analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,983,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,775,000 after purchasing an additional 358,736 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 334,290 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 291,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 151,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 767.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 96,976 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RMAX shares. Stephens cut their price target on RE/MAX from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RE/MAX from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Featured Articles

