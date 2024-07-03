Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Insider Sells 131 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) insider Chris J. Robertson sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $13,365.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,544.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
AGYS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.02. 53,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,750. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.78 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.69.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AGYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
