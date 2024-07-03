Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.93, for a total value of $705,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,686,231.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $8.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $365.42. 1,209,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,926. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.44. The company has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.10 and a 1-year high of $365.42.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.50.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

