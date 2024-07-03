Insider Selling: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CFO Sells 472 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $67,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Julia Aijun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Julia Aijun Wang sold 899 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $139,938.34.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $126.97 and a one year high of $225.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.98.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $0.66. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $751.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 7,724.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 58,549 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at $2,762,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 1,346.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 19,677 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,188,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

