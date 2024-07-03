Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,283,010.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BOX Stock Down 1.2 %

BOX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 452,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,536. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.65 million. Research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 62,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of BOX by 27.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

