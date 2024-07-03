Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,283,010.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BOX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 452,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,536. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.65 million. Research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.
