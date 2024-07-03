Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) General Counsel Sells 812 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) General Counsel Julia Brncic sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $16,970.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 116,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,872.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Julia Brncic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Julia Brncic sold 2,622 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $55,481.52.

EVER traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $21.47. 207,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 214,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

