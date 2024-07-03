Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $1,076,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,901,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $1,400,952.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $673,120.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $660,772.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total value of $1,130,892.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total value of $1,197,840.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $1,163,106.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.22, for a total transaction of $1,164,324.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,137,906.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total transaction of $1,267,350.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,755,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.43.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 7.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

