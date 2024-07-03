Insider Selling: The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Southern stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,921. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.36. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $80.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $16,067,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $1,288,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 65,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

