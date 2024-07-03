Insider Selling: Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $3.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.67. 431,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,326. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

