Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $370.78 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $370.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $346.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.99. The firm has a market cap of $98.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

