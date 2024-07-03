Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,033,000 after buying an additional 3,756,787 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,563,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,967 shares during the period. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,978,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $65,225,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.44. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.1967 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

