Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $225,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $202.18 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.85.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

