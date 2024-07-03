Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,278.10 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $802.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,369.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,304.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,188.76. The company has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total value of $27,909,602.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,962 shares in the company, valued at $132,852,866.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,833 shares of company stock worth $131,249,183. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,403.00 to $1,466.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,414.06.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

