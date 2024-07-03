Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 16,309 Shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the quarter. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 1.83% of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTRB opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $42.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.28.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

