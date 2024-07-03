Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.91.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

