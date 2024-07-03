Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 5,227 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,469,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,438,000 after acquiring an additional 730,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,680,000 after acquiring an additional 179,178 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,192,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,033 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,870,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,635,000 after purchasing an additional 129,163 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 870,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after acquiring an additional 82,510 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCZ stock opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- The Meaning Behind Short Interest: Beyond the Short Squeeze Hype
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Savvy Investors’ Rate Cut Portfolio: Bonds, Small Caps, Energy
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Generac Holdings Stock: Mixed Signals Leave Investors Uncertain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.