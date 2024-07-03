Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 5,227 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,469,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,438,000 after acquiring an additional 730,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,680,000 after acquiring an additional 179,178 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,192,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,033 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,870,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,635,000 after purchasing an additional 129,163 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 870,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after acquiring an additional 82,510 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.