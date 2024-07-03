Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Short Interest Update

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the May 31st total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,417. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $141.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.12. The company has a market capitalization of $80.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,506 shares of company stock worth $609,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

