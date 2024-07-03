International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Increases Dividend to GBX 14.50 Per Share

International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from International Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $13.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
International Biotechnology Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of LON IBT traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 636 ($8.04). 47,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,532. International Biotechnology has a 12 month low of GBX 548 ($6.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 704 ($8.90). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 638.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 645.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a market cap of £248.93 million, a PE ratio of 617.14 and a beta of 0.18.
International Biotechnology Company Profile
