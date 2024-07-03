International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,626,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,787 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of International Business Machines worth $501,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.5 %

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.48. The company had a trading volume of 312,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.66. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $131.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $162.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

