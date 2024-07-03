Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Update

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,300 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the May 31st total of 450,600 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

IPI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.32. 39,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $66.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.87 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 15.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 604,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 171,167 shares during the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 403,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after buying an additional 62,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

