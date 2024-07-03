Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Update

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,300 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the May 31st total of 450,600 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Intrepid Potash Price Performance
IPI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.32. 39,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $28.30.
Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $66.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.87 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 15.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on IPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.
