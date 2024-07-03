Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Short Interest Down 5.8% in June

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the May 31st total of 3,600,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
INTU stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $658.98. The company had a trading volume of 524,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,214. The company has a market capitalization of $184.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit has a 52 week low of $444.19 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $619.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $687.22.
In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,937 shares of company stock valued at $113,123,232. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after buying an additional 727,185 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Intuit by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,292,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
