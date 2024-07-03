Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for DraftKings (DKNG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG):

7/1/2024 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $53.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

6/5/2024 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $56.00 to $49.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – DraftKings was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating.

5/29/2024 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – DraftKings had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2024 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2024 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $53.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,485,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,352,740. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $8,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,849,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,576,004.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,520,340 shares of company stock worth $60,996,583 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,140,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444,107 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in DraftKings by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,503 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,829,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,263,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

