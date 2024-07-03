iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Up 7.2%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 5,723,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 8,971,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of iQIYI in a report on Friday, May 17th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.18.

iQIYI Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. iQIYI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in iQIYI by 321.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Further Reading

