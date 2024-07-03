Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Down to $14.39

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.39, but opened at $13.94. Iris Energy shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 3,513,018 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IREN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $9.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Iris Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 373.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

