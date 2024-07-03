iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Short Interest Update

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the May 31st total of 6,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 20.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
iRobot Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. 401,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,906. iRobot has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The company has a market cap of $255.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.64. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 99.56% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $150.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.45 million. Equities analysts predict that iRobot will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
About iRobot
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.
