iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Position Increased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises 1.4% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $17,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 209.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,982. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.80 and its 200 day moving average is $134.97. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

